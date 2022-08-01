Kangal (KANGAL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Kangal (KANGAL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Kangal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kangal has a market capitalization of $327,397.38 and $76.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kangal has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00614266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017049 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001757 BTC.
About Kangal
Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken.
Kangal Coin Trading
