Kathleen Mcnally Sells 10,000 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,645. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $218.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 69.2% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

