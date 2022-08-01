KBC Group NV Buys 17,522 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $210,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $374.03. 7,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.48. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

