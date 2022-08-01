KBC Group NV Buys 61,198 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,198 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $154,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 103,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $352.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.04.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.78.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

