KBC Group NV Has $77.43 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KBC Group NV raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,444 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $77,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

KO stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.60. 112,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,204,762. The company has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.