KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,458 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.36% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $122,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.82.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $303.34. 4,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,346. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

