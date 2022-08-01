KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873,621 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.19% of Mondelez International worth $168,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after purchasing an additional 456,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after purchasing an additional 549,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $878,654,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1 %

MDLZ traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $64.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,786. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.36.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

