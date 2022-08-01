KBC Group NV Sells 11,338 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $97,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $35.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $927.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,202,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $722.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $844.27. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $858.05.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

