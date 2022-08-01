KBC Group NV Sells 32,578 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,578 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $111,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $348,527,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 653,351 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after buying an additional 519,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 557,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,138,000 after buying an additional 188,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.38. 12,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of -232.41 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.90.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

