Keep4r (KP4R) Price Reaches $2.17

Keep4r (KP4R) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded 54.7% higher against the US dollar. Keep4r has a market cap of $187,181.58 and $2,123.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00009429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,974.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004459 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00132891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032573 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Keep4r

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.