Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,363,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,048,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,633.0 days.
Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance
KPDCF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457. Keppel DC REIT has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.
Keppel DC REIT Company Profile
