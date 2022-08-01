Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,363,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,048,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,633.0 days.

Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance

KPDCF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457. Keppel DC REIT has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

