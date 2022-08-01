KeyFi Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $318,395.15 and approximately $8.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00625815 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.
KeyFi Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
KeyFi Coin Trading
