Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Update

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kidpik Price Performance

NASDAQ:PIK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.03. 754,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Kidpik has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Get Kidpik alerts:

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kidpik

About Kidpik

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kidpik during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kidpik during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kidpik during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.