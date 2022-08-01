Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Update

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kidpik Price Performance
NASDAQ:PIK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.03. 754,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Kidpik has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.
Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Kidpik
About Kidpik
Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kidpik (PIK)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.