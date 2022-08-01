Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,694,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 372,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Kingstone Companies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of KINS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,315. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.48). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

