KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KIO traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $722,000.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

