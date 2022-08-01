Konomi Network Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $1.72 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,178.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003839 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00132137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032698 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.