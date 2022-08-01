Lake Street Capital Increases Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $225.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded down $5.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.91. 17,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,865. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 131.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 27.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,020,000 after buying an additional 144,945 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $4,237,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.