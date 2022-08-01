Lanceria (LANC) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 150.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $16,398.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded up 140.5% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00614266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017049 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001757 BTC.
Lanceria Profile
Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.
