Lanceria (LANC) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 150.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $16,398.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded up 140.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00614266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars.

