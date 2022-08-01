Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Up 61.5% in July

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

NASDAQ LCA remained flat at $9.79 during trading on Monday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,595. Landcadia Holdings IV has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Institutional Trading of Landcadia Holdings IV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 41.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,283,000 after acquiring an additional 936,222 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,610,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 110,294 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth about $10,890,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 897,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter worth about $8,593,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.