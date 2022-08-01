Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.08. The company had a trading volume of 261,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.84 and a 200 day moving average of $151.88. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Landstar System by 821.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Landstar System by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

