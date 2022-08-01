Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
LSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.38.
Landstar System Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.08. The company had a trading volume of 261,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.84 and a 200 day moving average of $151.88. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Landstar System by 821.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Landstar System by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landstar System (LSTR)
