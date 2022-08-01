Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Sells C$13,000.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Rating) Director Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$13,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,000.

Raffi Babikian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$10,250.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$11,250.00.

Laramide Resources Stock Up 7.2 %

TSE LAM traded up C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$0.52. 466,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a market cap of C$106.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$1.12.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources ( TSE:LAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

