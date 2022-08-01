LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Short Interest Down 23.5% in July

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of LDH Growth Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDHA. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 3,526.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 779,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 757,617 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDH Growth Corp I Price Performance

LDHA remained flat at $9.82 during midday trading on Monday. 13,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,686. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

About LDH Growth Corp I

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

