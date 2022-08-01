Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $39.47. 1,625,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,446. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after buying an additional 406,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,791,000 after buying an additional 265,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,865,000 after buying an additional 61,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 37.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,769,000 after buying an additional 309,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

