Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.31.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

LEN opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

