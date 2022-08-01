Lethean (LTHN) One Day Volume Hits $93.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $113,879.13 and $93.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,943.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.16 or 0.06948312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00142675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00253547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00689686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00582334 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005605 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

