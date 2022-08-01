Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes $960,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,828. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.37. 14,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,188. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

