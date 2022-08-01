Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF accounts for 2.1% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC owned 0.14% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $47.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

