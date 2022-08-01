Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000. Futu accounts for approximately 3.2% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC owned about 0.09% of Futu as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Futu by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Futu by 3,302.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 129,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Futu by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Futu by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $40.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.25. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $119.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.51 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. CLSA cut Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.30.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

