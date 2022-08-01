Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Trims Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $6,598,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $7,331,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,437. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

