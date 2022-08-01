LHT (LHT) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $64,133.81 and $4.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007699 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 125.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000388 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

