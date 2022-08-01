Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $32.84

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.84, but opened at $34.03. Li Auto shares last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 167,704 shares trading hands.

LI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3,499.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 252,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Li Auto by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $17,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

