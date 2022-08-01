Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Stock Price Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $51.00. The company traded as low as $48.17 and last traded at $48.42. 2,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 790,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.70.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.