Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Lion Group Stock Performance

LGHL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.14. 30,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,237. Lion Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lion Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,954 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Lion Group worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

