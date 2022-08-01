LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LM Funding America

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMFA. TheStreet cut LM Funding America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on LM Funding America in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

LM Funding America Price Performance

NASDAQ LMFA traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. LM Funding America has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $7.64.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 497.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

