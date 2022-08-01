Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

LOW opened at $191.53 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.01. The firm has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

