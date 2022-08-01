LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. LTC Properties traded as high as $43.14 and last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 1939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LTC. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after acquiring an additional 755,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $10,505,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $9,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,428,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.