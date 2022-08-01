Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,700 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the June 30th total of 462,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,607. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUCD. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

