Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to SEK 60

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from SEK 65 to SEK 60 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LUNMF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 75 to SEK 65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.49.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Lundin Mining stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

