Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Up 50.3% in July

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the June 30th total of 698,600 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Insider Activity at Luxfer

In other news, Director Patrick K. Mullen purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,094. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Luxfer Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. Luxfer has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

