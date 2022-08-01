Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) vs. Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) Financial Analysis

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) and Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Archon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports 9.28% -35.82% 5.50% Archon N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Archon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $415.72 million 8.96 -$13.95 million $3.00 51.26 Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Archon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Archon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Madison Square Garden Sports and Archon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 3 0 2.75 Archon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus price target of $220.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.22%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than Archon.

Volatility and Risk

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archon has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats Archon on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL). It also owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League, as well as a controlling interest in Counter Logic Gaming (CLG), a North American esports organization. In addition, the company operates two professional sports team performance centers, the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Archon

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of casino, as well as 416 motel rooms. As of September 30, 2010, the Pioneer had approximately 686 slot machines, 6 blackjack tables, 1 craps table, 1 roulette wheel, and 5 other gaming tables. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

