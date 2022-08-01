MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$16.50 price objective on the stock.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.44.

MAG opened at C$17.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 93.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.79.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

