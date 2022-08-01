MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Tops $1.19

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. MahaDAO has a market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $339,382.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00005155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao.

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

