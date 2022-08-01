MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Update

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the June 30th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of MMD traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $18.62. 58,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,371. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $23.15.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $55,997.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,569.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4,555.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 22.0% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 36,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Further Reading

