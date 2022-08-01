Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.
Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MEQYF remained flat at 95.12 during trading hours on Monday. Mainstreet Equity has a fifty-two week low of 86.19 and a fifty-two week high of 116.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 90.91.
