Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MEQYF remained flat at 95.12 during trading hours on Monday. Mainstreet Equity has a fifty-two week low of 86.19 and a fifty-two week high of 116.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 90.91.

About Mainstreet Equity

Further Reading

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

