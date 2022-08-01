Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $706,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after buying an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,543,000 after buying an additional 138,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,534,890,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $178.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

