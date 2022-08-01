Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mandalay Resources Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of MNDJF traded up 0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 2.29. 750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,620. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of 2.31. Mandalay Resources has a 12-month low of 1.43 and a 12-month high of 3.03.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.