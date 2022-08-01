Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MTEX stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $17.41. 5,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.27. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

