Maris-Tech Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 1st (NASDAQ:MTEK)

Maris-Tech’s (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 1st. Maris-Tech had issued 3,690,477 shares in its initial public offering on February 2nd. The total size of the offering was $15,500,003 based on an initial share price of $4.20. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Maris-Tech Stock Up 4.6 %

Maris-Tech stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Maris-Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

