Maris-Tech Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 1st (NASDAQ:MTEK)

Maris-Tech’s (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 1st. Maris-Tech had issued 3,690,477 shares in its initial public offering on February 2nd. The total size of the offering was $15,500,003 based on an initial share price of $4.20. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Maris-Tech Stock Up 4.6 %
Maris-Tech stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Maris-Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.
Maris-Tech Company Profile
