Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $81,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.69. 10,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,705. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

