Masari Reaches Market Cap of $77,650.81 (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Masari has a total market cap of $77,650.81 and approximately $266.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Masari has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,211.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.49 or 0.07041688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00148135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00255160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.08 or 0.00689676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00588773 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005721 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

